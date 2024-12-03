Do you recognise any of these items?

The rightful owners of tools, bike parts and more thought to have been stolen from a Northampton neighbourhood are being asked to come forward, as three arrests have been made.

The items include tools, bicycles and bike parts, which officers have so far been unable to link to reported offences.

They now want to hear from anyone who has had items stolen, especially within in the NN5 area, who believes any of the recovered items could be theirs.

Serial numbers and/or proof of purchase will be required in order to claim items.

Three people arrested in connection with the investigation – two women aged 50 and 26, and a man aged 52, all of Northampton – on suspicion of handling stolen goods, have been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about any of the items pictured is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000711289.