Rightful owner sought after ring found next to bin in Northampton

Do you recognise this ring?
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 8th Apr 2024, 12:51 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 15:58 BST
Police officers are seeking the rightful owner of this ring, which was found on the floor in Northampton.

Police officers are on the hunt for the rightful owner of a ring, which was found next to a bin in Northampton.

The diamond gold ring, which is in a wishbone shape, was handed in to the force’s enquiry desk at the Guildhall after it was found on the floor next to a bin in Melville Street.

Contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or visit the enquiry desk at the Guildhall if you believe the ring is yours. Proof of ownership will be required.