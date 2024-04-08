Rightful owner sought after ring found next to bin in Northampton
Do you recognise this ring?
Police officers are on the hunt for the rightful owner of a ring, which was found next to a bin in Northampton.
The diamond gold ring, which is in a wishbone shape, was handed in to the force’s enquiry desk at the Guildhall after it was found on the floor next to a bin in Melville Street.
Contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or visit the enquiry desk at the Guildhall if you believe the ring is yours. Proof of ownership will be required.