Revealed: Top nine crime hotspots in Northampton town centre in June, according to police

Here are the top nine reported crime hotspots in Northampton town centre in June.
According to Northamptonshire Police's latest crime map details, a total of 788 crimes were reported in the Northampton central area in June.
Of these 788 crimes reported, there were 320 reports of violence and sexual offences; 125 reports of anti-social behaviour offences; 64 reports of ‘other thefts’; and 279 'other crimes'.
(The map and full break down can be found here).
1. Bridge Street
There were 36 offences reported in Bridge Street in June. Of those reports, there were 17 for violence and sexual offences, two for criminal damage and arson, six for other thefts, two for other crimes, one for anti social behaviour, one other crime, six for shoplifting, and one for public order.
Photo: Google
2. Campbell Square
According to police, 22 crimes were reported at Campbell Square in June. Of these reports, 16 were for violence and sexual offences, four were for other theft, one was for theft, and one was for other crime.
Photo: Google
3. Regent Street area
According to police, 18 crimes were reported in and around Regent Street in June. Of these reports, six were for anti-social behaviour, three were for violence and sexual offences, two were for bicycle theft, two were for public order, four were for other crimes, and one was for criminal damage and arson.
Photo: Google
4. Mercer's Row
According to police, 16 crimes were reported in this Mercer's Row in June. Of these reports, there were five for public order, five for violence and sexual offences, four for shoplifting, and two for other crimes.
Photo: Google