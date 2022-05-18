Revealed: Top eight crime hotspots in Northampton town centre in March, according to police

Here are the top eight reported crime hotspots in Northampton town centre in March.
According to Northamptonshire Police's latest crime map details, a total of 806 crimes were reported in the Northampton central area in March.
Of these 806 crimes reported, there were 299 reports of violence and sexual offences; 116 reports of anti-social behaviour; 65 reports of public order offences; and 326 'other crimes'.
1. Bridge Street
According to police, 31 crimes reported in this area in March. Of those reports, 19 were for violence and sexual offences, seven were for thefts, two for anti-social behaviour, and three 'other' crimes.
Photo: Google
2. Market Square
According to police, there were 27 crimes reported here in March. Of those reports, nine were for anti social behaviour, six were for shoplifting, six were for violence and sexual offences, and six for 'other' crimes.
Photo: Google
3. Marefair
According to police, there were 24 crimes reported here in March. Of those reports, seven were for violence and sexual offences, four were for drugs, three for criminal damage and arson, and 10 'other' crimes..
Photo: Google
4. Mercers Row
According to police, there were 24 crimes reported here in March. Of those reports, six were for public order, four for criminal damage and arson, four for violence and sex offences, and 10 'other' crimes.
Photo: Google