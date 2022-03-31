Revealed: These were top eight crime hotspots in Northampton town centre in February, according to police

Here are the top eight reported crime hotspots in Northampton town centre in February.
According to Northamptonshire Police's latest crime map details, a total of 709 crimes were reported in the Northampton central area in February.
Of these 709 crimes reported to police, there were 264 reports of violence and sexual offences, 94 reports of anti-social behaviour, 60 reports of theft, and 291 'other crimes'.
(The map and full break down can be found here).
Undefined: readMore
1. Bridge Street
According to police, 24 crimes were reported in this area in February. Of those 24 reports, 17 were for violence and sexual offences, two were for criminal damage and arson, one was for shoplifting, one was for public order, two were for drugs, and one was for other crime.
Photo: Google
2. St Katherine's Street
According to police, 21 crimes were reported in this area in February. Of those 21 reports, 11 were for violence and sexual offences, five were for anti-social behaviour, two were for theft, and three were for other crimes.
Photo: Google
3. Mercers Row
According to police, 20 crimes were reported in this area in February. Of those 20 reports, 14 were for violence and sexual offences, one was for anti-social behaviour, one was for criminal damage and arson, and four were for other crimes.
Photo: Google
4. Campbell Square
According to police, 17 crimes were reported in this area in February. Of those 17 reports, 12 were for violence and sexual offences, two were for theft, one was for drugs and two were for other crimes.
Photo: Google