Latest police figures reveal where the majority of crime was reported in Northampton town centre.

Revealed: These were top eight crime hotspots in Northampton town centre in February, according to police

Latest police figures reveal where the majority of crime was reported in Northampton town centre

By Logan MacLeod
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:32 pm

Here are the top eight reported crime hotspots in Northampton town centre in February.

According to Northamptonshire Police's latest crime map details, a total of 709 crimes were reported in the Northampton central area in February.

Of these 709 crimes reported to police, there were 264 reports of violence and sexual offences, 94 reports of anti-social behaviour, 60 reports of theft, and 291 'other crimes'.

(The map and full break down can be found here).

Undefined: readMore

1. Bridge Street

According to police, 24 crimes were reported in this area in February. Of those 24 reports, 17 were for violence and sexual offences, two were for criminal damage and arson, one was for shoplifting, one was for public order, two were for drugs, and one was for other crime.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. St Katherine's Street

According to police, 21 crimes were reported in this area in February. Of those 21 reports, 11 were for violence and sexual offences, five were for anti-social behaviour, two were for theft, and three were for other crimes.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Mercers Row

According to police, 20 crimes were reported in this area in February. Of those 20 reports, 14 were for violence and sexual offences, one was for anti-social behaviour, one was for criminal damage and arson, and four were for other crimes.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Campbell Square

According to police, 17 crimes were reported in this area in February. Of those 17 reports, 12 were for violence and sexual offences, two were for theft, one was for drugs and two were for other crimes.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2