Revealed: These are top eight crime hotspots in Northampton town centre in January, according to police

Here are the top eight reported crime hotspots in Northampton town centre in January.
According to Northamptonshire Police's latest crime map details, a total of 748 crimes were reported in the Northampton central area in January.
Of these 713 crimes reported, there were 267 reports of violence and sexual offences; 97 reports of anti-social behaviour; 66 reports of public order offences; and 283 'other crimes'.
Let's take a look at the top eight places where the most crimes were reported in the town.
(The map and full break down can be found here).
1. Bridge Street
According to police, there were 25 crimes were reported in this area in January. Of those 25 reports, 10 were for violence and sexual offences, 12 were for thefts, one was for criminal damage and arson, one was for possessing weapons, and one was for 'other crime'.
2. Campbell Square in the Mounts
According to police, there were 21 crimes reported in this area in January. Of the 21 reports, 18 were for violence and sexual offences, two were for public order offences, and one was categorised as an 'other crime'.
3. Abington Street/St Giles Terrace
According to police, there were 19 reports of crime in this area in January. Of those 19 reports, six were for public order offences, six were for violence and sexual offences, three were for theft, and four were for 'other crimes'.
4. Marefair
According to police, there were 16 crimes were reported in this area in January. Police said there were seven reports of violence and sexual offences, three reports related to drugs, two reports of anti-social behaviour, and four reports relating to 'other crimes'.