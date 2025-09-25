REVEALED: The ten areas of West Northamptonshire with the most violent and sexual crimes in July 2025

Every month, new crime data is uploaded to police.uk and includes statistics about the type of crime in each area of Northamptonshire.

The latest figures have been released and refer to July this year.

Looking at the neighbourhoods across Northamptonshire, violent and sexual offences offences regularly appear in the top reported crimes. And the ten neighbourhoods where the most reports about these kinds of offences have been revealed.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), sexual offences include non-consensual crimes such as rape or sexual assault, crimes against children including child sexual abuse or grooming, and crimes that exploit others for a sexual purpose, whether in person or online.

And the CPS defines violent crime as covering a variety of offences – ranging from common assault to murder. It also encompasses the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.

Below are the ten areas in West Northamptonshire with the highest number of violent and sexual offences reports during the month of July 2025.

The ten areas in West Northamptonshire with the most violent and sexual crimes in July 2025

Brixworth and Moulton is in at number nine with 56 reported incidents of violent and sexual crimes in July 2025.

At number eight with 62 reported incidents of violent and sexual crimes in July is Crick and Long Buckby.