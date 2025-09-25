REVEALED: The ten areas of West Northamptonshire with the most violent and sexual crimes in July 2025

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 25th Sep 2025, 11:52 BST
The ten areas in West Northamptonshire with the highest number of violent and sexual offences during the month of July 2025 have been revealed.

Every month, new crime data is uploaded to police.uk and includes statistics about the type of crime in each area of Northamptonshire.

The latest figures have been released and refer to July this year.

Looking at the neighbourhoods across Northamptonshire, violent and sexual offences offences regularly appear in the top reported crimes. And the ten neighbourhoods where the most reports about these kinds of offences have been revealed.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), sexual offences include non-consensual crimes such as rape or sexual assault, crimes against children including child sexual abuse or grooming, and crimes that exploit others for a sexual purpose, whether in person or online.

And the CPS defines violent crime as covering a variety of offences – ranging from common assault to murder. It also encompasses the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.

Below are the ten areas in West Northamptonshire with the highest number of violent and sexual offences reports during the month of July 2025.

The areas with the most reports of violent and sexual crime have been revealed...

1. The ten areas in West Northamptonshire with the most violent and sexual crimes in July 2025

The areas with the most reports of violent and sexual crime have been revealed...

Brixworth and Moulton is in at number nine with 56 reported incidents of violent and sexual crimes in July 2025.

2. Brixworth and Moulton

Brixworth and Moulton is in at number nine with 56 reported incidents of violent and sexual crimes in July 2025.

At number eight with 62 reported incidents of violent and sexual crimes in July is Crick and Long Buckby.

3. Crick and Long Bucbky

At number eight with 62 reported incidents of violent and sexual crimes in July is Crick and Long Buckby.

At number seven is Deanshanger and Grange Park with 87 reports of violent and sexual crimes.

4. Deanshanger and Grange Park

At number seven is Deanshanger and Grange Park with 87 reports of violent and sexual crimes.

