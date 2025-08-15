REVEALED: The ten areas in West Northamptonshire with the most anti-social behaviour reports during June 2025

Every month, new crime data is uploaded to police.uk and includes statistics about the type of crime in each area of Northamptonshire.

The latest figures have been released and refer to June this year.

Looking at the neighbourhoods across Northamptonshire, anti-social behaviour offences regularly appear in the top reported crimes. And the ten neighbourhoods where the most reports about these kinds of offences have been revealed.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), anti-social behaviour is conduct that has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm, or distress to any person, or conduct capable of causing nuisance or annoyance to a person in relation to their occupation of residential premises, or housing-related nuisance or annoyance.

Below are the ten areas in West Northamptonshire with the highest number of anti-social behaviour reports during the month of June 2025.

At number ten with 23 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in June is Crick and Long Buckby.

Crick and Long Bucbky At number ten with 23 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in June is Crick and Long Buckby.

Dallington Spencer Dallington Spencer is in at nine with 36 reports of anti-social behaviour.