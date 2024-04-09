REVEALED: Most dangerous streets in Northampton with 2,299 crimes reported across town in one month

New figures have revealed Northampton’s most dangerous streets as of the beginning of this year. Data from Police UK is released with a two-month delay and information on all reported crimes in the county in January 2024 is now available.

In total, there were 2,299 crimes reported across the whole of Northampton within the month. The majority took place in Northampton town centre (Castle) and Kingsthorpe, Headlands and Boothville.

The police data states the offences have taken place “on or near” a specific street and gives a rough indication of where the crimes were reported as taking place.

The most crime-ridden street, with 21 offences reported that month, was Rounding Lane in Upton, on the outskirts of Northampton. According to the police tracker 17 were shoplifting-related with a further three robberies and one bicycle theft.

Coming in second place with 20 crimes reported was The Drapery in central Northampton. Seven of the reports entailed violence and sexual offences (which are grouped together) and a further five were for anti-social behaviour.

Tied at 19 offences each was Campbell Street and Woolmonger Street, again both in the town centre. The majority of the crimes on Campbell St were violence and sexual offences. Others included drugs, anti-social behaviour and criminal damage or arson. The latter street comprised six shoplifting reports, five anti-social behaviour, and four violence and sexual offences.

Further down the list with 18 total crimes in January was a nightclub near Horseshoe Street. Most of the reports were made up of violence and sexual offences, anti-social behaviour and public order offences.

Another nightclub and its surroundings on Bridge Street came in with 16 reported crimes in January. Nearly half were shoplifting-related and violence and drug offences were also in the mix.

Leaving the town centre, 16 offences were also reported on or near Back Lane in Hardingstone. In total, 12 were alleged violence or sexual offences, two were criminal damage or arson and the final two were surrounding drugs.

Across the whole of Northampton, the most commonly reported crime was violence and sexual offences with the police being notified of more than 800 cases – around a third of all reported crimes for the month. The next biggest occurrence was anti-social behaviour at 304 offences.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “There are several factors which impact monthly crime data causing figures to fluctuate as a result. Therefore, looking at one month in isolation doesn’t show a true representation of what is going on in our communities.

“Working in partnership with other agencies, community leaders and residents, we continue to focus on the specific issues and crimes affecting our local communities. In January, this included enforcement activity and additional patrols to address vehicle crime, burglary, and anti-social behaviour.

“In addition to this, we have dedicated Op Revive teams, which tackles serious violence and associated Class A drug dealing and gangs, as well as recently launched a new Youth Violence Intervention Unit (YVIU). This unit aims to identify children who may be at risk of becoming involved with violent crimes, including knife crime and robbery, and offers different types of intervention to help support them and their families.

“We would also encourage people to continue to use the free Flare App to report where they do not feel safe. The information submitted helps us identify places or venues where inappropriate behaviour is making people feel unsafe and enables us to take action to reduce the risk, tackle perpetrators and address specific issues.

Campbell Street tied for third place as the most dangerous, with 19 reported offences. Credit: Google

The Drapery, in the town centre, had 20 reported crimes, the second-highest in Northampton. Credit: Google