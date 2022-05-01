REVEALED: 37 locations where speed camera vans could be parked TODAY in and around Northampton

Northamptonshire Police sends out its fleet of enforcement vans every day with cameras watching for motorists dangerously breaking the law by driving faster than the speed limit.

These are 37 locations in and around Northampton listed on the Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads Unit website where any one of them could be parked TODAY.

There’s another 130-odd spots scattered around Northamptonshire, too, where transgressors could land themselves a fine and points on their licence.

Our images are illustrative only and not the precise locations of where the vans park, which could change without notice.

Speeding is one of the so-called Fatal Four offences — alongside drink-driving, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile behind the wheel — most frequently linked to deaths and serious injuries on the road.

Research shows a pedestrian hit by a car at 40mph is four times more likely to die than one hit at 30mph.

Police Operations Manager, Matt O’Connell, said: “Driving at excess or inappropriate speed is one of the four biggest causation factors in collisions and even just a few miles per hour over the limit can have extreme consequences, leaving families devastated by the loss of loved ones.”

1. Mereway Limit: 40mph

2. A45 Brackmills / Gt Billing Way overbridge Limit: 70mph

3. Bants Lane Limit: 30mph

4. Goldings Road, Limit: 30mph