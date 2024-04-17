Fiona Beal is accused of killing her partner Nicholas Billingham

The retrial of a Northampton woman accused of murdering her partner is to commence at the Old Bailey this week.

Fiona Beal, 50, stands charged with the murder of Nicholas Billingham sometime between October 30 and November 10, 2021.

Beal was arrested in March 2022 after Northamptonshire Police discovered the body of 42-year-old Mr Billingham buried in the back garden of the house they shared in Kingsley, Northampton.

A subsequent post-mortem revealed he had died because of a single stab wound to the neck.

Beal denies murder.

She originally stood trial at Northampton Crown Court from March to June 2023, but the proceedings were stopped for legal reasons.

This retrial is now being held at the Old Bailey and opening statements will begin on Friday, April 19.