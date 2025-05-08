Residents urged to check doorbell footage after man tries door handle of Northampton home

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 8th May 2025, 13:49 BST
Police would like to speak to the man in the image.Police would like to speak to the man in the image.
Residents in an area of Northampton are being urged to check their doorbell footage after a man was seen trying a handle in the early hours over the weekend.

The incident happened in The Drive, Abington between 4.50am and 5am on Friday, May 2.

Police say the door handle of the property was tried. However, it was locked, and no entry was gained.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers investigating this incident believe that door handles at other properties in the area may have also been tried and are therefore asking residents to check their doorbell footage for any suspicious activity.”

They would also like to hear from the man pictured, or anyone who may have information that could help identify him. Contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000252612.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

