Residents urged to check doorbell footage after man tries door handle of Northampton home
The incident happened in The Drive, Abington between 4.50am and 5am on Friday, May 2.
Police say the door handle of the property was tried. However, it was locked, and no entry was gained.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers investigating this incident believe that door handles at other properties in the area may have also been tried and are therefore asking residents to check their doorbell footage for any suspicious activity.”
They would also like to hear from the man pictured, or anyone who may have information that could help identify him. Contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000252612.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.