Residents near huge Sywell fire urged to keep windows shut

Police have urged anyone near the scene of a huge fire in Sywell to keep their windows shut.

Firefighters are battling a blaze at an industrial unit at Sywell Business Park off Wellingborough Road.

Submitted picture

A plume of smoke can be seen from Wellingborough, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Northampton and other surrounding towns and villages after the fire, which started at about 12.45pm.

A police spokesman said: “Residents in the local area are asked to keep their doors and windows shut for health and safety reasons while our colleagues at @northantsfire deal with this.”

Northamptonshire Police have closed several nearby roads while they deal with the incident, including:

- Glebe Road is shut at the junction with Wellingborough Road

- Holcot Lane is shut at the junction with Overstone Road

- Sywell Road is shut at the junction with Wellingborough Road

It is not known which business is affected or how the fire started at this stage.