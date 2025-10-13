Resident threatened by man wearing 'army-style' jacket and trousers in Northampton street
Northamptonshire Police have issued a statement detailing an incident of harassment in St Leonard’s Road, Northampton.
“The incident happened on October 1, between 7pm and 8pm, when a man made multiple threats to a harm a resident in the area,” a spokesperson for the police said.
“The suspect is described as a white man, in his early 40s, about 5ft 8in, with stubble on his face and wearing a black cap, a beige army-style jacket and trousers, dark-coloured boots and a backpack.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 25000577936 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson added.