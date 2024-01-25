Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A resident was knocked unconscious after confronting a man who was breaking into a garden shed in a Northamptonshire town.

The incident happened in Roman Way, Brackley, between 7am and 7.15am on Thursday, January 16.

Police say the offender grabbed the victim by his clothing and kneed him in the groin area, causing him to fall and hit his head on the shed door. This led to the homeowner losing consciousness for a few minutes.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Nothing was stolen. It is believed the offender left the garden via adjoining properties which back on to Watery Lane. He is described as white, aged 17-25 years old, about 5ft 8in and of a slim build.

“He was wearing a dark coloured beanie hat, a dark coloured snood which covered his mouth and a dark coloured hooded top with a zip in the front and an unknown emblem on the top left-hand side. He also wore dark coloured jogging bottoms and dark coloured trainers with white soles.”

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may recognise the description of the offender or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.