Resentful Wellingborough man jailed after hacking school's IT system

A resentful IT technician from Wellingborough has been jailed after hacking the systems of two of his former employers.

Adam Georgeson, 29, appeared at Leicester Crown Court today (Friday) where he was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to two counts of computer misuse.

One charge related to an incident in January 2021, where he gained access to the IT system of Welland Park Academy in Market Harborough, where he previously worked.

Welland Park Academy

He downloaded and wiped data from the system and changed the passwords of several staff members.

His actions, which involved 14 different steps, led to nobody being able to access the IT system at all and affected their remote learning capability at a time when most pupils were at home because of the Covid pandemic.

He said he went into the school’s system because he was bored and decided to start deleting things. However, he realised his actions were traceable and would be caught and so his actions became even more malicious.

In March Georgeson - of Robin Lane - then made malicious and unauthorised actions to the system at a Rutland IT firm just a month after they dismissed him. He altered passwords and adjusted the phone system used to contact customers.

Detective Constable Anthony Jones, from the cyber crime team within the Leicestershire force’s digital hub, said: “Georgeson accessed the IT systems of both his former employers because he resented the fact he had lost both jobs.

“When he realised his actions could be traced, he went even further and his actions became even more damaging.

“I’m pleased that he has been sentenced for his actions and hope he takes time to reflect on the severity of his crimes. I also hope this case serves as an example to our communities that our dedicated team within the Digital Hub takes reports of crime extremely seriously and will work to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.