'Remorseful' Daventry man given community order after child abuse images found on computer and phone

A Daventry man has been given a 12-month community order after a number of child abuse images were discovered on his devices.

Keith Simpson, aged 66, formerly of Jennings Close in Daventry, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, October 24 after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possessing an indecent image of a child.

The court heard that Simpson was arrested at his former home in Daventry on March 16, 2022 during a police investigation.

Keith Simpson, aged 66, formerly from Daventry, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, October 24.

David Lee, prosecuting, said officers seized various electrical goods from Simpson’s home - including a computer and a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone - and a total of 38 indecent images of children were discovered.

These included eight Category A images, five Category B images and 25 Category C images downloaded between May 1, 2021 and August 16, 2021 - the court heard.

Mr Lee said Simpson provided a prepared statement admitting to all offences during a police interview and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Colin Charvill, in mitigation, told the court that Simpson has no previous convictions and has now served six months in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defence barrister described the offending as “low level” and “non-contact.” He said that Simpson has since moved to Liverpool and he has no financial means but he is “determined” not to offend again.

Mr Charvill continued: “He is remorseful for this behaviour. He has learnt a salutary lesson whilst being incarcerated and he will not be tempted by this sort of material again.”

Addressing Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking KC, Mr Charvill said: “I simply ask that you impose a sentence that will enable him to leave court today.”

Judge Lucking sentenced Simpson – of Grassendale Road in Gaston, Liverpool - to a 12 month community order with 30 rehabilitation requirement days. An order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of the devices containing the child abuse images.

Advertisement Hide Ad