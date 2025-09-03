A religious leader has been charged and is due to appear in court after being accused of allowing two 16-year-olds to marry at a Northampton mosque.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashraf Osmani, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, has today (Wednesday September 3) been charged, under forced marriage legislation, with illegally allowing two children to marry each other, according to Northamptonshire Police.

In a statement released this afternoon, a spokesperson for the police said the 52-year-old has been charged under Section 121 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, as amended by the Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Act 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “It is alleged Osmani conducted a Nikah marriage ceremony [a traditional Islamic marriage ceremony], involving two 16-year-old children at the Central Mosque Northampton, where he is the serving Imam, the Mosque’s most senior Muslim cleric.

The ceremony took place in Northampton Central Mosque in Abington Avenue.

“Osmani, a Bangladesh-born British national, will appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday September 11.”

This information has been provided by police as forces have been encouraged to disclose the ethnicity and nationality of suspects charged in certain cases.