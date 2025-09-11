Religious leader charged with allegedly allowing two 16-year-olds to marry at Northampton mosque appears in court

A religious leader, who has been charged with allegedly allowing two 16-year-olds to marry at a mosque, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (September 11).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashraf Osmani, aged 52, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, was charged last Wednesday (September 3) according to Northamptonshire Police.

In a statement released on the day of the charge, a police spokesperson said the 52-year-old had been charged under Section 121 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, as amended by the Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Act 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “It is alleged Osmani conducted a Nikah marriage ceremony [a traditional Islamic marriage ceremony], involving two 16-year-old children at the Central Mosque Northampton, where he is the serving Imam, the Mosque’s most senior Muslim cleric.”

Ashraf Osmani, aged 52, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, was charged last Wednesday (September 3) according to Northamptonshire Police.

Osmani appeared in Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (September 11) and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

The case was adjourned until his next appearance at the same court on October 9 and Osmani was released on unconditional bail.