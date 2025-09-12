Registered sex offender from Northampton sent back to prison after failing to tell police about social media account

A registered sex offender from Northampton has been sent back to prison after failing to tell police about a social media account.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Giles, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on August 27 for sentencing, after pleading guilty to two counts of breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and one count of failing to comply with his notification requirements.

The 45-year-old was issued with a SHPO in June 2024, which placed him on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SHPO was issued with certain conditions he was required to abide by, including notifying the police of any social media usage, as well as not disposing of any internet devices without authorisation.

Simon Giles.

On June 3 this year, Northamptonshire Police was made aware that he had been using the social media platform Connected2, something he had failed to notify them of. He had also sold an iPad without permission.

Risk Management Officer Lucy Fraser-Allen, from the Force’s MOSOVO team, said: “Registered sex offenders are managed very closely by our team and any breach of their conditions, no matter how small, is dealt with robustly and with a zero-tolerance approach.

“Giles was well aware of the need to make us aware of any new social media usage or usernames, but he failed to do so and he has been shown the consequences as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is our duty to protect the most vulnerable people in our society from people like Simon Giles and we will continue working hard to ensure that anyone else who breaches the terms of their SHPO is brought to justice.”

Giles was sentenced to 12 months in prison.