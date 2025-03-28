Registered sex offender from Northampton jailed again after failing to give police new address

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A registered sex offender from Northampton has been jailed again after he failed to give police his new address in a “blatant disregard” for conditions imposed on him.

Said Mohamed, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on March 3 where he pleaded guilty to one count of failing to comply with Sex Offenders’ Register (SRO) notifications and one count of harassment.

The 32-year-old was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register in 2021, for five years, after he was convicted of the sexual assault of a child, which took place in 2017.

As part of his SOR requirements, Mohamed was supposed to notify the police of any changes to either his name or address within three days.

Said Mohamed.

However, after serving a custodial sentence for a breach of a community order, Mohamed failed to inform Northamptonshire Police of his new address.

Lead investigator, Detective Sergeant Will Corlett from the force’s MOSOVO Team, said: “Said Mohamed is rightly back in prison for his blatant disregard of the conditions imposed on him by the courts.

“These very strict notification requirements were put in place to ultimately protect the public, which Mohamed is expected to abide to. However, his continued refusal to engage with either the police or other agencies, clearly demonstrate that he thinks he is above the law.

“It is our duty to protect the most vulnerable people in our society from people like Mohamed, and we take the management of sex offenders extremely seriously and invest significant time and resources into doing everything we can to keep the public safe.

“We closely monitor sex offenders and their movements, adopting an absolute zero-tolerance approach to situations like this. There is no room for manoeuvre. If a breach is identified, there are no second chances and just like Mohamed – offenders will be sent to prison.”

Mohamed was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment. At the same hearing, Mohamed was also sentenced to a further 20 weeks imprisonment to run concurrently, after pleading guilty to one count of harassment. This was in relation to a breach of a restraining order imposed by Willesden Magistrates’ Court in July 2023.