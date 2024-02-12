Registered sex offender from Northampton back behind bars after failing to disclose new relationship to police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Freddie Millar, who the court was told also identifies as Xenia Jade Millar, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing on February 5 after pleading guilty to one count of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and one count of Breaching Notification Requirements.

The 31-year-old was originally sentenced to prison in 2017 after raping a woman. At the same time, Millar was issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Millar was released from prison in September last year, strict conditions in line with the SHPO were put in place, including notifying police of any new relationship, any new social media accounts created, or the purchase of any devices capable of accessing the internet.

Freddie Millar.

However, on December 8, 2023, when police officers spontaneously visited Millar, they found a laptop and a woman inside the address who claimed to be in a relationship with Millar. Neither the laptop nor the relationship had been disclosed to police.

Then on January 22, Millar was once again visited and officers discovered a mobile phone with multiple social media accounts that had not been disclosed. They also found conversations which suggested Millar had once again formed friendships/relationships that police were not aware of.

Lead Investigator - Detective Constable Will Corlett from the MOSOVO Team said: “Registered sex offenders are very closely managed by our team and I want to be clear that any breaches are dealt with robustly. We do not give second chances or ‘the benefit of the doubt’ - anyone who breaches their order is charged and brought before the courts with a view to sending them to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased to see Millar jailed as it means the streets of Northampton are that little bit safer.

“I hope this case reassures the public with regards to how seriously we take offences such as this and shows the relentless determination of Northamptonshire Police to put as many people like Millar behind bars.”