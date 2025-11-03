Registered Northamptonshire sex offender sent back to prison after telling undercover cop about his 'sexual interest in children'

A registered sex offender from Northamptonshire has been sent back to prison after he told an undercover cop about his “sexual interest in children” while messaging online.

John Willoughby, previously of Towcester, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on October 15, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

The 53-year-old was initially issued with a SHPO in 2012 after he was convicted of sexual offences involving a child under 16.

The SHPO was issued with certain conditions he was required to abide by, including not deleting any internet search history.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “In April this year, Willoughby was found to be talking to an adult online about his sexual interest in children.

“What he didn’t realise however, was that the profile he was communicating with was actually a police officer.”

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

Lead investigator – Detective Constable Jon Brawn from Force’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team, said: “John Willoughby’s online conversations were extremely concerning as well as a blatant breach of the order put in place to protect the public from him.

“I am pleased that he was caught out and brought to justice, and I hope this case demonstrates the proactivity of our teams to ensure we safeguard the children in this county and put any offenders behind bars.”

Willoughby was sentenced to one year and four months in prison.