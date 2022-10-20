Registered Northampton sex offender, 90, jailed after breaching prevention order

A 90-year-old registered sex offender from Northampton has been jailed after breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Bernard Alan Crathorne, previously of Grosvenor Gardens, Northampton, was expected to abide by a number of very strict conditions, one of them being not to have any unsupervised contact with a child under the age of 16.

However, on multiple occasions in August 2020, Crathorne spoke to numerous children offering them sweets and money.

Bernard Alan Crathorne. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

As a result of these breaches, Crathorne was arrested and charged with four counts of breaching his sexual harm prevention order, one count of sexual assault on a female under 13, and one count of causing/inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He was remanded into custody and pleaded guilty to the offences. He was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (October 14) to four years and six months in prison.

Lead Investigator – Detective Constable Angie Torley, said: “Bernard Crathorne is a dangerous and prolific sex offender and I am really pleased that we have managed to get him locked up and away from children.

“As part of his sentence, he was also given an extended licence of five years, meaning it won’t expire until just shy of his 100th birthday, thereby protecting children further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the children in this case for their bravery in reporting this matter, alongside their families, and for their support throughout our investigation. Initially, Crathorne decided to plead not guilty, meaning they had to be cross-examined in court, something no child should have to be asked to do.

“Their bravery in coming forward and providing evidence has meant that Crathorne can no longer harm children in the community.

“Northamptonshire Police takes an absolute zero-tolerance approach to situations like this. If a breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order is identified, there are no second chances and just like Crathorne – offenders will be sent to prison.