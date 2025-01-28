Reece Ottaway murderer sees sentence extended after he hospitalised prison officer for three months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the men who was convicted of murdering Northampton teenager Reece Ottaway, has seen his sentenced extended after he punched a prison officer, causing him to be hospitalised for three months.

Jordan Crowley, previously of Duston, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on January 23, to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent.

The 26-year-old is already serving 34 years in prison for the murder of Reece Ottaway, who was stabbed to death in his St James flat in February 2019.

On March 14, last year, Crowley was let out of his cell at HMP Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire to see a nurse, with the condition he would return straight away. According to Cambridgeshire Police, around 20 minutes later, Crowley was seen in the gym and was told to return to his cell. Crowley refused and the prison office tried to reason with him, but Crowley punched him, causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head. Crowley was sprayed with a substance similar to pepper spray and let away by other officers.

Jordan Crowley.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and then transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital, in Cambridge, where it was established he had suffered a bleed on his brain. He underwent surgery and remained in hospital for three months.”

DC Emma Purser added: “The prison officer was acting professionally and trying to reason with Crowley, when he suddenly launched this completely unwarranted attack.

“The victim required surgery and an extended course of treatment in hospital, before having to return due to complications. The attack has had a long-lasting impact on him.

“Without the swift actions of his colleagues at HMP Whitemoor this assault could have been fatal. Their care in the aftermath of the incident was vital to the victim’s recovery and without them things could have been even worse.

“Prison officers do a difficult job in incredibly challenging circumstances. To be attacked like this is completely unacceptable.

“I’m pleased Crowley has now faced justice for his actions.”

Crowley was jailed for an additional 32 months, to be served after his existing sentence. He was already serving a minimum of 34 years for his part in the murder of Reece Ottaway.