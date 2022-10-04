Re-appeal over Rushden man wanted by police on serious drugs charges

Police are re-appealing for information about the whereabouts of Tyrone Anderson, 29, who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court to face serious drugs charges.

Anderson, of Rushden, is charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, however failed to appear at Northampton Crown Court.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “It’s believed Anderson may have travelled abroad, however as he lives in Rushden officers are appealing for the local community to contact them if he’s seen in the town or wider area.”

Tyrone Anderson of Rushden is wanted by police

Anyone who has seen Tyrone or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 1111.