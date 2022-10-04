News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Re-appeal over Rushden man wanted by police on serious drugs charges

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen Tyrone Anderson in Rushden or the wider area

By Stephanie Weaver
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:17 pm - 1 min read
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:17 pm

Police are re-appealing for information about the whereabouts of Tyrone Anderson, 29, who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court to face serious drugs charges.

Anderson, of Rushden, is charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, however failed to appear at Northampton Crown Court.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “It’s believed Anderson may have travelled abroad, however as he lives in Rushden officers are appealing for the local community to contact them if he’s seen in the town or wider area.”

Tyrone Anderson of Rushden is wanted by police

Most Popular

Anyone who has seen Tyrone or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 1111.

Police made the same appeal for information about Anderson’s whereabouts just six days ago.

Similar appeals were also made in February and July this year.