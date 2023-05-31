Raunds couple get 10-year ban after failing to seek treatment for dog’s tumour

A couple from Northamptonshire have been banned from keeping animals for ten years and given suspended prison sentences after failing to seek veterinary care to treat the huge tumour on their labrador’s tail.

Steven Parrott, 56, and Nikki Lorren Parrott, 43, both of Park Avenue, Raunds pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to Dexter, their chocolate labrador, after the RSPCA found the dog had a huge, ulcerous mass on his tail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vet reported that this tumour must have caused Dexter to suffer unnecessarily for at least three months and his condition was so grave that on veterinary advice he was put to sleep to prevent any further suffering.

Warning - graphic images: Dexter and the tumour on his tail

As well as being disqualified for keeping animals for ten years, and each being sentenced to a 12-month suspended prison sentences, the couple will be required to undertake ten rehabilitation activity requirement days in a bid to reduce the prospect of them re-offending.

They must pay costs of £400 and victim surcharges of £154.

The court heard that the RSPCA visited the couple’s home in November 2022 to carry out an animal welfare check, after receiving a report from a concerned member of the public.

RSPCA inspector Rebecca Harlock said: “When I first arrived at the Raunds property, I could smell infection and rotting flesh through the letterbox.

Warning - graphic images: The tumour on Dexter's tail

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I went inside, I could see a labrador lying down, with a bandage covering a lump on his tail.

"Poor Dexter was underweight, with his ribs and hips clearly showing.

"He had a large weeping growth - longer than a rugby ball - on his tail.

"The lump was covered in a bandage that was soaked in body fluid and I could see that it had ruptured, infection was present and it was dripping blood and pus onto the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew that Dexter needed to be seen by a vet urgently, though I suspected that his tumour was untreatable.

"After getting the dog signed over to the RSPCA by the owner, I took Dexter to the vet, who examined him.”

The vet reported that on examining Dexter, she found ‘a large pendulous, malodorous mass measuring 30cm x 15cm x 10cm from around the tail. The mass was painful to touch.’

She said that the size of the mass and the extent of the ulceration was causing pain and suffering due to the tissue damage and the infection and inflammation present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the vet’s opinion, Dexter was ‘caused to suffer unnecessarily for a period of at least three months, if not longer.’

Inspector Harlock added: “It was this couple’s legal responsibility to care for their dog and they failed to do this.

"There was no excuse for failing to seek veterinary care for Dexter when it was abundantly clear that he so desperately needed it.

“This was a tragic case and simply shouldn’t have happened.