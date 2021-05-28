Rapist described as 'vile and dangerous sexual predator' as police praise bravery and tenacity of woman attacked in Northampton bedsit

A Northampton rapist was described as a 'vile and dangerous sexual predator' by the police officer who investigated the case.

Dennis McGowan was found guilty of raping a woman at Northampton Crown Court today (Friday, May 28) following a five-day trial.

The 38-year-old, of Mounts Court, convinced himself his victim was consenting during the attack at his bedsit in August, 2019, despite her pleading for him to let her go home.

Denis McGowan. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andrea Taylor, of Northamptonshire Police’s sexual offences investigation team, praised the victim for her bravery.

“I am so pleased that McGowan has been convicted for this sickening attack, where he took advantage of his victim’s vulnerability then proceeded to lie about what happened, putting her through the further ordeal of a trial," he said.

“I would like to pay tribute to the bravery and tenacity of the woman he attacked, she has been through a horrible experience but has been courageous and determined in seeing this case through to its conclusion.

“McGowan has been shown to be a vile and dangerous sexual predator and I hope that his sentence reflects the severity of his offending.”