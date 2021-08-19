Racist graffiti daubed on fence in quiet Northampton close

Shocked residents in a quiet Northampton close found vandals had daubed racist graffiti on a fence.

Police say they are treating the incident as a hate crime and have launched an appeal for information.

A spokesman confirmed: "The fence in Repton Court, near to Lumbertubs Way, was defaced with hate-related graffiti sometime between 6am on August 7 and midnight the following day.

Police are treating the incident as a hate crime

"The fence backs onto a field which is popular with local dog walkers and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen anybody acting suspiciously near to the address."