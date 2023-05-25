Purse stolen from woman in Northampton town centre and cards fraudulently used
Police believe the man pictured can help with enquiries
A purse was stolen from a woman in Northampton town centre and the cards were used fraudulently in a number of stores.
The incident happened between 2.25pm and 2.35pm on Saturday, May 6 in Abington Street.
Officers believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000274472.