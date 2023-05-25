News you can trust since 1931
Purse stolen from woman in Northampton town centre and cards fraudulently used

Police believe the man pictured can help with enquiries
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 25th May 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 11:14 BST

A purse was stolen from a woman in Northampton town centre and the cards were used fraudulently in a number of stores.

The incident happened between 2.25pm and 2.35pm on Saturday, May 6 in Abington Street.

Officers believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000274472.