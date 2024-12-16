'Pure luck no one was killed' as car flips on M1 near Northampton as driver reported for failing to provide specimen
The incident happened on the M1 northbound between junction 14 and junction 15 at around 9.25am on Saturday (December 14).
Northamptonshire Police say the incident was a single-vehicle collision, involving a grey Audi A1 S Line. A 27-year-old woman was reported for failing to provide a specimen.
Taking to X, the Northants Roads Policing Team shared a photo of the car on its side and said it was “pure luck that no one was injured or killed”.
National Highways Officers and firefighters were also on scene to help deal with the incident. The road was closed until around 11am and at the height of the congestion, traffic was queuing for around three miles, equating to around 45-minute delays for drivers.