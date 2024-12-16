'Pure luck no one was killed' as car flips on M1 near Northampton as driver reported for failing to provide specimen

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:29 BST
A section of the M1 near Northampton was closed for a period of time over the weekend, after a car flipped - the driver of which was reported for failing to provide a specimen.

The incident happened on the M1 northbound between junction 14 and junction 15 at around 9.25am on Saturday (December 14).

Northamptonshire Police say the incident was a single-vehicle collision, involving a grey Audi A1 S Line. A 27-year-old woman was reported for failing to provide a specimen.

Taking to X, the Northants Roads Policing Team shared a photo of the car on its side and said it was “pure luck that no one was injured or killed”.

The car flipped on the M1 near Northampton on Saturday (December 14). Photo: X/Northants Roads Policing Team.placeholder image
The car flipped on the M1 near Northampton on Saturday (December 14). Photo: X/Northants Roads Policing Team.

National Highways Officers and firefighters were also on scene to help deal with the incident. The road was closed until around 11am and at the height of the congestion, traffic was queuing for around three miles, equating to around 45-minute delays for drivers.

