Public urged not to approach man with links to Wellingborough who is wanted on recall to prison

Call 999 if you see him

By Sam Wildman
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read

Police have urged members of the public not to approach a wanted man who has links to the Wellingborough area.

Patrick James Fahy is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with the conditions of his licence.

He was sentenced in 2022 after being convicted of a residential burglary.

Patrick James FahyPatrick James Fahy
Anyone who sees 36-year-old Fahy, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 999.