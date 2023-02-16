Public urged not to approach man with links to Kettering who is wanted on recall to prison
Call 999 if you see him
Police have urged members of the public to call 999 and not to approach a man who is wanted on recall to prison.
Phillip Bradford, 38, has links to the Kettering area and today officers have launched an appeal to track him down.
Police say they also want to speak to him over a burglary in Market Street, Kettering, on September 30 last year
A spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Bradford, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but instead call Northamptonshire Police on 999.”