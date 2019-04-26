Pub landlord urges Northampton town centre businesses to be vigilant after break-ins

The landlord of St Giles Ale House has been set back almost £2,000 after his pub has been repeatedly targeted by thieves.

Terry Steers of St Giles Ale House in Northampton had his pub broken into twice in one month, and it has also been the target of two attempted break-ins.

Landlord of St Giles Ale House, Terry Steers.

The ordeal has cost him £2,000 in security fees, loss of earnings and he has also had hundreds of pounds worth of takings stolen.

Not only have the break-ins been costly, they have also had a detrimental impact on Terry's confidence. He said: "It's made me an emotional wreck.

"I have never had a problem locking up before at night in 17 years, now I'm so jumpy. My stress levels are through the roof.

The first incident happened at St Giles Ale House between about 11pm on April 10 and 1am on April 11 when entry was gained by someone forcing open the padlock on the fire escape to the rear of the property.

About £700 was taken at this time and a 38-year-old man has been arrested in relation to this incident, a spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police has confirmed.

A separate incident then took place on Friday, April 19 at about 1.40am, when a man forced entry into the property via the rear fire exit. This person took about £100 from the till float.

Terry added: "Stay vigilant, and make sure you double-check everything.

"Always report any suspicious activity around your venue, or anyone else's venue.

"We need to look out for each other."

Terry claims two attempted break-ins happened on April 20 and April 24.

"I honestly can't praise the police enough on this, they have responded so quickly."

The pub - which was was Terry's lifelong dream - has just undergone a two-week revamp and will see a new beer garden before the summer.