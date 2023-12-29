£7,000 of jewellery and photography equipment stolen from Northampton home
Offenders smashed a rear door at the property
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A huge £7,000 worth of jewellery and camera equipment has been stolen from a home in Northampton.
The incident happened in Mill Meadow on Tuesday, December 12, between 1.30pm and 6.30pm.
Police say unknown offender/s broken into a property by smashing a back door and once inside, stole £7,000 worth of jewellery and photographic equipment including cameras and lenses.
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000764479.