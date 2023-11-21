£500 in cash stolen after early hours break-in at Northampton dental practice
A sum of cash was stolen from a Northampton dental practice after an early hours break-in.
The incident happened at around 1.20am on Sunday (November 19) at a practice in Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre in Harborough Road.
Police say three people broke into the practice after breaking down the front door.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Inside, the intruders made an untidy search and stole around £500 in cash before all three left the area on a yellow motorbike they got onto at the rear of the shops.”
A 31-year-old Northampton man was arrested in connection with the burglary, but has been released on bail as enquiries continue.
Anyone who saw anything which could be related to the burglary, or who has information about it, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000714870.