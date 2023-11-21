£500 in cash stolen after early hours break-in at Northampton dental practice

Three people left the area on a yellow motorbike following an untidy search inside the dental practice

A sum of cash was stolen from a Northampton dental practice after an early hours break-in.

The incident happened at around 1.20am on Sunday (November 19) at a practice in Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre in Harborough Road.

Police say three people broke into the practice after breaking down the front door.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Inside, the intruders made an untidy search and stole around £500 in cash before all three left the area on a yellow motorbike they got onto at the rear of the shops.”

A 31-year-old Northampton man was arrested in connection with the burglary, but has been released on bail as enquiries continue.