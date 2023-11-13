PS5 games console stolen during 'untidy' burglary at a Northampton home

Police are now searching for witnesses who saw anyone acting suspiciously in or around South Holme Court, Northampton, between 4am on Wednesday, November 8 and 10.30am on Sunday, November 12?

An ‘untidy’ search of a house in Northampton was made over the weekend during which a games console was stolen.

Police are now searching for witnesses who saw anyone acting suspiciously in or around South Holme Court, Northampton, between 4am on Wednesday, November 8 and 10.30am on Sunday, November 12?

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the occupant returned home to find a window broken at the rear of the property and an untidy search had taken place inside. A PS5 game console was stolen.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times, in particularly anyone who may have heard the rear door window being broken.

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.