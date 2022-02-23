Police launch appeal for information after £1,800 electric bike stolen from village barn near Wellingborough
Detectives want to hear from witnesses in Wollaston following overnight break-in
Detectives are appealing for information after an electric bike worth around £1,800 was stolen from a village barn near Wellingborough.
Officers confirmed a thief or thieves prised apart metal cladding to force their way into a barn in Shepherd's Hill, Wollaston, before taking the Haibike machine and a key to a Kubota mini digger.
The break-in occurred sometime between 9pm on Thursday (February 17) and 5am the following morning.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times — or anyone who may have been offered an electric bike for sale in unusual circumstances.
"Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident can call 101 using incident number 22000098865 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."