Detectives are appealing for information after an electric bike worth around £1,800 was stolen from a village barn near Wellingborough.

Officers confirmed a thief or thieves prised apart metal cladding to force their way into a barn in Shepherd's Hill, Wollaston, before taking the Haibike machine and a key to a Kubota mini digger.

The break-in occurred sometime between 9pm on Thursday (February 17) and 5am the following morning.

This is the electric bike stolen from a barn in Wollaston last week.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times — or anyone who may have been offered an electric bike for sale in unusual circumstances.