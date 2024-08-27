£10 compensation on offer for handing in zombie and machete knives to police stations in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nation surrender and compensation scheme has been launched in a bid to get zombie and machete knives off the streets.

Northamptonshire Police is taking part in a national surrender and compensation scheme, which will run until Monday September 23.

From September 24, it will be illegal to possess, sell, manufacture and transport zombie-style knives and machetes.

The scheme will allow people to hand in these style knives to the police and claim compensation from the Home Office.

Under the scheme, lawful owners will be able to claim compensation once the item is handed in to police. The standard compensation for each item is £10, however, owners can claim a higher amount, with supporting evidence such as a purchase receipt, if they believe it is worth more.

Where can knives be surrendered in Northamptonshire?

Weston Favell Police Station: Pyramid Close, Weston Favell, Northampton, NN3 8NZ. Open: Monday to Saturday, 9am - 5pm (closed between 12 - 1pm)

Daventry Police Station: New Street, Daventry, NN11 4BS. Open: Monday to Friday, 10am - 4pm

Wellingborough Police Station: Midland Road, Wellingborough, NN8 1HF. Open: Monday to Saturday, 10am - 4pm

Items must be wrapped up and placed in a sealed bag or box. They must not be carried openly at any time. Items should only be carried when accompanied by a claim form.

Claims for compensation must be made when you hand the knife or knives over to the police. No claims can be made at a later date.

Find out more about the scheme and find the claim form on the police website here.