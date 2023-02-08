Property search in Daventry leads to discovery of more than 200 items believed to be stolen

More than 200 items, believed to be stolen, have been uncovered during a search of a property in Daventry.

On Tuesday morning (February 7), police officers entered the house in Ericsson Close and found a large quantity of items, which are believed to have been stolen including tools, jewellery, electronic items and golf clubs.

The search came about after an investigation by PC Lisa Jayes into a series of crimes in Daventry, some of which date back to the middle of 2021, involving numerous burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles.

After a search through CCTV camera footage and speaking to victims, PC Jayes found a potential link between 30 of the crimes and the property.

PC Lisa Jayes, said: “Uncovering 200 items that are believed to have been stolen is fantastic news as we can now return them to their rightful owners who will be thrilled.

"We know how impactive tool thefts and burglaries are and I hope the community are reassured by the results we have achieved here.

“CCTV was integral to this investigation and so I would also like to take this opportunity to encourage anybody who hasn’t already to invest in CCTV, dash cam and doorbell cameras to do so if they can.

“Officers working within Daventry and the surrounding areas have increased their patrols at night-time, as well as operating in plain clothing, to provide better coverage to our local areas.”