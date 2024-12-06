Prolific thief jailed AGAIN after stealing designer items from car in Northampton

A prolific thief has been jailed AGAIN after stealing designer items from a car in Northampton, during a spate of thefts from vehicles.

Lee Robert Robins appeared at Northampton Crown Court to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to seven offences.

In January this year, the 43-year-old broke into a Porsche in Penistone Road and stole a Michael Kors watch and a gold Cartier bracelet from inside.

Last month, he continued his crime spree, breaking into a Vauxhall in Osborne Street and a Mercedes in Woolmonger Street, stealing items including bank cards and cash.

And on November 18, Robins was also seen breaking into a car in Albion Place and was found with a screwdriver in his waistband afterwards.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of theft from a motor vehicle, one count of handling stolen goods, one count of going equipped, one count of breaching a community order and one count of public order.

Lead investigator PC Chris Perkins said: “Lee Robins is a prolific thief with numerous convictions and so it is great news for Northampton that he will be in prison over the Christmas period.

“People work hard for their possessions and to have them stolen in this manner is a really frustrating and disheartening experience.

“That’s why we work hard to catch people like Lee Robins and bring them to justice and I want to reassure our community in Northamptonshire that we will continue doing just that.”

Robins was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison.