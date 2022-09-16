A man has been imprisoned for three years and nine months after stealing more than £8,000 of items from eight different stores across Northamptonshire.

Richard Freeman, aged 37, of Alliston Gardens, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, September 16 after pleading guilty to eight counts of theft, three counts of burglary, one count of robbery and one count of assault.

The court heard that - on March 7, 2022 - a woman was making payments at a store in Ambush Street and placed £40 in cash on the counter. Freeman then came up behind the woman and asked if he could quickly pay for his loaf of bread. She agreed and the defendant dropped the bread, grabbed the money and pushed the woman out of the way before darting out of the store.

Richard Freeman, aged 37, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, September 16.

Sinjin Bulbring, prosecuting, said the woman did not immediately notice the money was gone but was left shaken by the theft.

His Honour Judge Mayo DL said: “That is a particularly mean form of theft, particularly given the circumstances of somebody trying to top up their electricity.

“It identifies the self-centred approach you take, no doubt in part because of your addiction but relevant because of the way you treated others at that time.”

The court heard that Freeman then went to Sainsbury’s in Gambrel Road on March 14, filled a trolley with £616 of alcohol and food and left the store without attempting to pay.

Freeman went to Halford’s at the Abbey Retail Park in Daventry on March 22, the court heard. An employee asked Freeman if he needed anything, to which he replied no before making a phone call. The employee described Freeman as acting “suspiciously” as he was heard saying on the phone, “Hurry up before they shut.”

The court heard that Freeman then picked up an e-bike to the value of £1,099 and began to ride it around the aisles. A Halfords employee followed the defendant and asked him to get off the bike.

Freeman refused and lifted up his shirt - revealing a steak knife tucked into his waistband - and threatened to use it, the court heard. The defendant then rode the e-bike out of the store.

Mr Bulbring said the Halfords employee did not provide a victim statement as he said he had not been affected by the robbery at all.

His Honour Judge Mayo DL said: “I think stoicism is the word. This does not mean I don’t take into account the effect this has on people. Some people react stoically and some fall apart.”

The court heard that - between March 23, 2022 and May, 21, 2022 - Freeman went on to steal more than £7,000 of items from five different stores in Northampton and Kettering, including electrical goods, food and alcohol.

This includes a theft at a Halfords store in Kettering, where Freeman walked towards the store exit with an e-bike in his hand and an employee attempted to stop him by grabbing the bike by the wheel.

Mr Bulbring said that Freeman then told the employee he had a knife but never produced or showed any signs of having a weapon; he then took the bike, valued at £1,400.

Freeman has appeared at court on 60 occasions for 241 offences. Previous convictions include burglary, theft, drugs offences, violence and possession of a bladed article.

The commission of his most recent offences put him in breach of a suspended sentence order imposed on May 6, 2022 for five counts of theft and failure to surrender to court.

William Forber-Heyward, in mitigation, said: “These offences were committed in order to fuel an addiction to crack cocaine, which he has been struggling with for many years.”

The defence barrister added that Freeman used drugs to deal with mental health issues he had, which caused him to fall into a pattern of “inquisitive offending.”

The court heard that Freeman has since engaged with the drugs team in prison, which has provided him with medication.

Mr Forber-Heyward, describing Freeman as “remorseful”, added: “He now feels more stable and is able to look back on what happened earlier this year.

“He has written letters of apology to each of the stores he stolen from and the individuals he threatened violence towards.”

Judge Mayo, sentencing, said: “You have a dreadful habit of crack cocaine and you are now very much in the view that you are looking back ashamed of your behaviour and you are apologetic and remorseful for it.”