Prolific thief, 39, jailed for four years after admitting series of ‘traumatic’ burglaries across Northampton

A 39-year-old man who admitted to a spree of burglary offences in Northampton has been jailed for more than four years.

In January and February last year, Kieron Stuart Robert Long committed a number of burglaries in the Kingsthorpe and Hardingstone areas of the town.

The incidents happened at homes in Tate Grove, Bective Close, Drayton Walk, Kingsland Avenue, Hellidon Close, Rosedale Road, Queensland Gardens, Holdenby Road and Melchester Close.

On one occasion, Long even crossed the borders to commit a burglary in Oceans Close, Milton Keynes.

During the offence in Tate Grove on January 26, Long smashed a glass panel to gain entry, and once inside, stole several thousand pounds worth of jewellery including diamond rings, diamond earrings and gold watches.

Just two days later, Long entered a property in Hellidon Close through a bathroom window and once inside, stole car keys and subsequently the owner’s red Ford car.

And on January 29, Long committed a similar crime in Queensland Avenue when he entered a property and stole a black Audi car.

In total, Long admitted to eight burglaries, three attempted burglaries, two thefts of motor vehicle, and one theft from motor vehicle, when he appeared at Northampton Crown Court on July 24 this year.

Long, previously of Balfour Close, Northampton, returned to the same court on September 19 where he was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Detective Inspector Liam O’Neill, from the Force’s Burglary Team, said: “Kieron Long is a prolific burglar who has caused untold upset and trauma to his victims.

“Although it was good to see him admit to his criminality, this result is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team who worked on this investigation.

“The sentencing may never be enough for the victims but will hopefully give Long time to reflect and also help provide reassurance to the community.

“The Burglary Team remain committed to investigating these crimes and bringing the perpetrators to justice.”