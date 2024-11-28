Prolific shoplifter jailed for offences including stealing £1 worth of sweets and shoving staff member in Daventry
Christopher Lewis, of no fixed address, was found guilty of robbery, four shop thefts and an assault, following a trial at Northampton Crown Court on October 25. He was immediately sentenced.
At around 7am on April 23 this year, the 50-year-old entered a convenience store in Daventry, where a staff member recognised him from an incident from two days earlier where he had stolen beer.
When she asked him to leave Lewis grabbed a handful of sweets worth around £1, according to police.
The woman asked him to put them back, only for Lewis to shove and try to punch her before spitting at her and leaving with the sweets.
After being arrested and released on conditional bail, Lewis went on to commit two more shop thefts in Daventry on April 27, when he also assaulted a store manager who challenged him by throwing stolen items at the man.
Earlier April, Lewis also stole vodka from a Northampton supermarket.
Speaking afterwards, lead investigating officer PC Mollie Diggin, of Daventry Response, said: “Christopher Lewis caused a lot of fear to retailers and members of the public in Daventry through his escalating offending and violent behaviour.
“On the morning he targeted the convenience store there were other shoppers present, including families with young children. They were left shocked and scared by his violent behaviour and disgusting language.
“I would like to commend the bravery of the staff member in challenging Lewis and for her courage in attending court. I’m really pleased that the seriousness of Lewis’ actions towards her has been recognised with this sentence.
“Shops like this and their staff are at the heart of our communities and we will always do our best to bring to justice those who think they can target them in this way.”
Lewis was sentenced to two years in prison for the robbery and concurrent lesser sentences for the other offences.
He was also given a two-year restraining order banning him from attending the convenience store where he committed the robbery, or contacting the staff member who challenged him.