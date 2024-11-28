Prolific shoplifter jailed for offences including stealing £1 worth of sweets and shoving staff member in Daventry

A prolific shoplifter has been jailed for a number of offences, including an incident where he stolen £1 worth of sweets and shoved a member of staff in a Daventry convenience store.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Lewis, of no fixed address, was found guilty of robbery, four shop thefts and an assault, following a trial at Northampton Crown Court on October 25. He was immediately sentenced.

At around 7am on April 23 this year, the 50-year-old entered a convenience store in Daventry, where a staff member recognised him from an incident from two days earlier where he had stolen beer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she asked him to leave Lewis grabbed a handful of sweets worth around £1, according to police.

Christopher Lewis.

The woman asked him to put them back, only for Lewis to shove and try to punch her before spitting at her and leaving with the sweets.

After being arrested and released on conditional bail, Lewis went on to commit two more shop thefts in Daventry on April 27, when he also assaulted a store manager who challenged him by throwing stolen items at the man.

Earlier April, Lewis also stole vodka from a Northampton supermarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking afterwards, lead investigating officer PC Mollie Diggin, of Daventry Response, said: “Christopher Lewis caused a lot of fear to retailers and members of the public in Daventry through his escalating offending and violent behaviour.

“On the morning he targeted the convenience store there were other shoppers present, including families with young children. They were left shocked and scared by his violent behaviour and disgusting language.

“I would like to commend the bravery of the staff member in challenging Lewis and for her courage in attending court. I’m really pleased that the seriousness of Lewis’ actions towards her has been recognised with this sentence.

“Shops like this and their staff are at the heart of our communities and we will always do our best to bring to justice those who think they can target them in this way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis was sentenced to two years in prison for the robbery and concurrent lesser sentences for the other offences.

He was also given a two-year restraining order banning him from attending the convenience store where he committed the robbery, or contacting the staff member who challenged him.