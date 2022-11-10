Prolific shoplifter imprisoned after stealing more than £800 of food from three Northampton stores

A prolific shoplifter has been imprisoned after committing a string of thefts from Northampton shops.

Colton Thornhill, aged 46, of Primrose Hill, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, November 10 after pleading guilty to 12 counts of theft.

The court heard that, on 12 separate occasions, Thornhill stole £867.95 of food products from three different shops between May 2022 and September 2022.

Colton Thornhill, aged 46, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, November 10.

Samuel Lowne, prosecuting, said the worst offence took place on May 13 when Thornhill went into the One Stop Shop on Stanhope Road, put £60 of coffee into a bag and attempted to leave without paying.

The court heard that, when challenged by the store manager, Thornhill placed one hand in his jacket and told him: “Get out of the way or I will shank you.”

Other shops targeted by Thornhill included the BP garage and M&S stores in Abington Avenue and Harborough Road where he stole products valued between £59 and £114 at a time, the court heard.

Mr Lowne said stolen products included steaks, sausages, packets of bacon, ready meals, coffee, macaroons and a bottle of champagne, but most were meat products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that the defendant was interviewed on two occasions but he gave no comment to all questions.

Thornhill has 52 previous convictions for a total of 174 offences.

Mr Lowne said that, when these 12 thefts were committed, he was in breach of a suspended sentence order imposed in May 2021 after he committed a burglary.

The prosecution barrister said: “He is a prolific burglar and shoplifter and has been for quite some time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preetika Mathur, in mitigation, said all offences involved theft of food items because he was living in poverty at the time.

Ms Mathur said: “He was hungry and facing exceptionally difficult circumstances. He has been a drug addict for 25 years and he stayed off drugs for a year and a half but relapsed and it was during this time that the offences were committed.”

The court heard that Thornhill was never previously offered drug rehabilitation support, which he was “desperate” for so he continued on a “vicious cycle” of offending.

Ms Mathur said that Thornhill has no family support and suffers with infections in the hip and spine, along with mental health problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defence barrister said the food products were low value items stolen from large shops and there was lesser culpability because the thefts were “spur of the moment” offences that were committed by Thornhill whilst he was under the influence of drugs.

Recorder James Bide-Thomas, in his sentencing remarks, said: “Your life is not one to be envied. A life blighted by drug addiction, poverty and homelessness.

“I reject the suggestion that the items you were stealing were because you were hungry. You were stealing those items to sell on and that is indicated by the type of items you were stealing.”

Mr Bide-Thomas said Thornhill has an “appalling” record for dishonesty offences and he had already been given another chance with the suspended sentence order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The offending was out of control and your drug addiction is out of control. I see no hope in community-based rehabilitation.”