Prolific Rushden thief jailed after string of offences across Northamptonshire

By Sam Wildman
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:16 BST

A prolific Rushden thief who admitted 20 offences which took place around the county has been locked up.

Steven Alan Wood, 45, committed multiple crimes between September 2022 and May this year across Kettering, Rushden, Irthlingborough and Burton Latimer.

These included the theft of a car from a Kettering retail park, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance and criminal damage to a car.

He was also charged with 12 instances of shoplifting and four counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice intended to prevent him entering shops in specific areas of the county.

Among the items Wood admitted stealing were candles worth a total of £360, a magnum of Champagne, multiple bottles of spirits, laundry products and food.

Wood, formerly of Rushden but now of Valley Gardens, Nottingham, was jailed for a total of 23 weeks.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £2,205.