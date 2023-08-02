Prolific Rushden thief jailed after string of offences across Northamptonshire

A prolific Rushden thief who admitted 20 offences which took place around the county has been locked up.

Steven Alan Wood, 45, committed multiple crimes between September 2022 and May this year across Kettering, Rushden, Irthlingborough and Burton Latimer.

These included the theft of a car from a Kettering retail park, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance and criminal damage to a car.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

He was also charged with 12 instances of shoplifting and four counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice intended to prevent him entering shops in specific areas of the county.

Among the items Wood admitted stealing were candles worth a total of £360, a magnum of Champagne, multiple bottles of spirits, laundry products and food.

Wood, formerly of Rushden but now of Valley Gardens, Nottingham, was jailed for a total of 23 weeks.