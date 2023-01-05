A 40-year-old man has had his suspended custodial sentence activated after pleading guilty to three further thefts from shops in East Northants.

Nast received the sentence after pleading guilty to six offences and asked for a further 10 to be taken into consideration.

Christopher George Nast of no fixed abode

At the same court on Saturday, December 31, he pleaded guilty to a further three offences, activating his suspended sentence.

These offences related to three thefts from shops which occurred at Tesco Express in Rushden and the Co-op in Higham Ferrers, between December 20 and 30 last year when it is alleged Nast targeted various businesses to pay for his drug addiction.

Between 9.45am and 10am on December 20, Nast was seen filling a bag with items at Tesco Express before leaving without offering payment.

He was intercepted by staff as he exited the store, and the items were recovered.

Between 3pm and 3.15pm on December 28, Nast entered the Co-op in Higham Ferrers, and stole meat to the value of £30, and then at about 6.40am on December 30, Nast returned to Tesco Express in Rushden where he stole chocolate bars.

He was again challenged and items recovered.

Nast was handed three two-week custodial sentences in relation to the latest offences to run consecutively however, following the activation of his suspended sentence, he will serve in total 12-months and two weeks in prison.

Inspector Miriam Kiernan of the East Northants Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Sadly, Christopher Nast is a persistent acquisitive crime offender who has caused untold stress and misery on the business community in Rushden and Higham Ferrers, to feed his drug addiction.

