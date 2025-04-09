Prolific Northampton criminal banned from acting in anti-social manner and riding a bike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prolific Northampton criminal has been banned from acting in an anti-social manner and banned from riding a bike.

Lee Robert Robins, who has more than 40 convictions for various offences, including shoplifting, has been made subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The order was imposed on the 43-year-old following his recent conviction for theft from a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled drug and theft.

Robins’ order was granted at the end of last month (March 31) and prevents him from acting in an anti-social manner in Northampton, entering any yard, garden of driveway of any private dwelling without prior express permission of the owner in Northampton, or be in possession of, ride or be carried on a pedal cycle of any description in Northamptonshire.

Lee Robins has been banned from acting in an anti-social manner in Northampton.

The order will last for five years and if Robins breaches any of the conditions, he will be committing a criminal offence and will face going back to prison.

Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Nicola Davis-Lyons said: “This CBO has been a year in the making and is a really significant result which will allow us to enforce against Lee Robins more effectively than ever.

“It’s great news for the people of Northampton who will have seen a number of articles in the press in recent years detailing Robins’ offences.

“I hope this result reassures our local community and I would ask anyone who sees Lee Robins breaching any of his conditions to contact us so we can act.

“Finally, I’d like to thank the two Anti-Social Behaviour Case Managers from West Northamptonshire Council, whose work was integral in securing this order.”