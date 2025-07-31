Prolific Northampton burglar jailed again after stealing cash from hospital vending machine and laptops from offices

A prolific Northampton burglar has been jailed again after stealing cash from a hospital vending machine, laptops from commercial premises and a staff member’s bag from a restaurant.

Wayne Townsend, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on July 15, where he was sentenced for five counts of burglary and one count of fraud by false representation.

On the morning of June 29, 2024, Townsend, forced entry into a staff-only area at Northampton General Hospital and stole cash from a vending machine.

On the evening of July 9, 2024 Townsend entered a restaurant in Wellingborough Road and stole a staff member’s handbag with one of their bank cards inside. He used the card fraudulently at a nearby supermarket.

Then, on three separate occasions during the same month, Townsend broke into a commercial premises in Christchurch Road and stole laptops from within, worth £9,800.

Lead investigator - PC Lewis Marks said: “Wayne Townsend is a prolific burglar and so it is great news for the people of Northampton that he is back in prison and unable to steal anyone else’s hard-earned possessions.

“Townsend believed he could operate with impunity but we take a zero-tolerance approach to this kind of criminal activity and I hope this result reassures our local communities.”

Townsend was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.