Prolific burglar who targeted homes in Northampton before fleeing to Australia jailed

A prolific burglar who targeted homes in Northampton before fleeing to Australia has been jailed.

Miles Connors was wanted for 46 burglaries across 13 counties in the UK, but in 2018 he fled the country on a false passport and travelled to Australia.

The 27-year-old continued his crime spree on the other side of the world and was deported back to the UK after he was convicted of burglary and rogue trader offences in Australia.

Connors was arrested at Heathrow Airport on August 29, 2024 and charged by Surrey Police with conspiracy to burgle. He was then found guilty of conspiracy to burgle following a six-day trial at Guildford Crown Court.

Northamptonshire Police posted on X: “This prolific burglar targeted homes in Northampton, before fleeing to Australia.”

Investigating officer, PC Simon Laidlaw from Surrey Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit, said; “This has been a long running and complex case and although the two other defendants were convicted and sentenced to prison back in 2018, we have now been able to finally arrest the last person involved in the conspiracy and bring him to justice.

“Even if you run to the other side of the world, we will eventually catch up with you and Connors was arrested as soon as he touched down on UK soil. He will now spend five years in prison, and we are really pleased that this case has finally been brought to a close.”

Connors, of Walnut Avenue in Hillingdon, London, was sentenced to five yeas in prison.